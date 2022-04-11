Kanye West Steps Away From Public Life While Looking For “Behavioral Treatment Center”

Kanye West has kept his name out of headlines lately, and it turns out he’s reportedly got a good reason for skipping out on the GRAMMYs and canceling his Coachella performance.

Ye has reportedly been deciding what facility to attend to become a “better human and better dad.”

According to PageSix, a source close to his situation revealed that “West’s team has been looking at treatment facilities for him” and “he wants to enter a behavioral treatment center to be a better human and a better dad. Kanye hasn’t agreed to a particular place yet because he is worried for his privacy and wants the place to be in a beautiful setting with a luxury component.”

Of all the high-priced settings, Ye is reportedly deciding between ones in Arizona, Thailand, and Bali. The news comes just days after Ye told his Kim Kardashian that he’d refrain from speaking to the public so that it wouldn’t affect their kids. The 44-year-old rapper is known for keeping it real with the media, especially on his Twitter feed. His most recent controversy came when he took aim at Kim’s new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. Not only did he resort to name-calling, but in a claymation video for Eazy, a cartoonized version of Davidson can be seen decapitated and buried.

Ye is reportedly walking away from $8.5 million by forgoing the Coachella performances, and it has yet to be revealed how long he’ll be taking a step away from public life.