Kim Kardashian Apologizes For ‘Get Your F*cking A** Up And Work’ Remark After Getting Clowned At The Oscars

Oh, Kim. Sometimes you just need to take your L and mind your business.

Kim Kardashian waited about three weeks to finally “apologize” for her “advice” to women in business, which wasn’t so much advice as it was an impersonation of out-of-touch boomers shouting at millennials about what they think the younger generation’s work ethic is like. It was a loud and wrong mess and she got dragged all up and down Twitter for weeks, but she thought last weekend was a good time to gift to us her excuse-ridden non-apology.

Gee, I wonder if the timing has anything to do with her getting clowned at the Oscars for it.

Anyway, Deadline reports that during an interview with Good Morning America, Kardashian did the thing celebrities virtually always do when they get dragged for saying something that was trash: They claim it was “taken out of context.”

“It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do,” Kardashian said. “It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”

First, how was it not a “blanket statement” when it was absolutely her blanket advice for women in business? When she said, “Get your f*cking ass up and work,” and “It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” who was she talking to if not working women in general? Who was her “best advice for women in business” even for?

How was it taken out of context when it was her clear direct answer to a clear and direct question?

Apparently, she didn’t think it was very clear or direct.

“That statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it, and it became a soundbite really with no context,” she continued. “That soundbite came off of the notion and the question right before, which was, ‘After 20 years of being in the business, you’re famous for being famous,’ and my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women.”

So she was mad that her work as a businesswoman was being diminished and her immediate reaction was to—diminish the work of other businesswomen?

I mean, OK.

Again, none of this explains, well, anything, really—but definitely not the reason she waited until it got brought up at the Oscars to think, “Hey, maybe I should address this” after working women and others had already been calling her out on it for weeks.

Is she sorry or is she sorry she’s looking so loud, wrong and dumb now?

I think we already know.