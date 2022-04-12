Fresh Dripped: The Lil Kim Supreme Tee Is Very Necessary [Photos]

Supreme just unveiled its new tees for Spring 2022, but there’s only one that really matters. That would be the Lil Kim Tee that features the Queen Bee’s iconic photo of her popping a squat.

The image features Kim in a squat post while rocking a leopard-print bikini, and was shot by Michael Lavine.

The Notorious B.I.G. actually picked out the famed photo, which was part of the promo campaign for her debut album, Hard Core. But it wasn’t all good, at first.

“So many women were hating on me — I was surprised… because it wasn’t tasteless. It was classy, it was cute,” she told Talib Kweli when she was a guest on his The People’s Podcast several years ago.

Nevertheless, it’s not hyperbole to call the image, which has often been imitated through the years, as iconic. Supreme knows the vibes, slapping it on a tee along with the words “Hot Damn Ho Here We Go Again” in script on the back. That line is from Kim’s verse on Mobb Deep’s “Quiet Storm (Remix),” which is itself a nod to MC Lyte’s “10% Dis.”

Expect this tee to sell out immediately when it drops on Thursday, April 14 at 11 am. Good hunting.