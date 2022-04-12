Kanye West Takes Chaney Jones On Vacation To Luxe Utah Resort

Kanye West’s got more than one reason for skipping out on Coachella.

It was previously revealed that Ye was reportedly taking a step back from public life to attend a behavioral facility. But before admitting himself, it turns out he decided to splurge on a vacation with his current girlfriend, Chaney Jones.

It started on Saturday when the 24-year-old took to her Instagram stories to say that she and Ye were taking a baecation. Ye is known to splurge on experiences, and this vacay was no different as Page Six learned that the two will be staying at Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah. The luxe resort gives off vibes similar to his former Wyoming Ranch, as it’s surrounded by sprawling grounds and sandstone rocks.

“Amangiri blends into untouched red-rock country, over 900 acres of the vast and majestic Colorado Plateau, the original Wild West. In this desert landscape of canyons, mesas, ridges and gorges, the modernist Suites of Amangiri and the tented Pavilions of Camp Sarika offer an inspiring welcome to one of the world’s most dramatic secluded settings,” reads the resort’s homepage.

If the $5,000-a-night resort sounds familiar, it’s because Ye took Kim Kardashian there for her 37th birthday a few years back.

Aside from flexing with his new girlfriend, Ye has also promised to stop acting out in public with disparaging remarks for the sake of his kids.

“West’s team has been looking at treatment facilities for him,” and “he wants to enter a behavioral treatment center to be a better human and a better dad. Kanye hasn’t agreed to a particular place yet because he is worried for his privacy and wants the place to be in a beautiful setting with a luxury component,” a source told Page Six.