Conservatives Meltdown Over Rep. Ilhan Omar Tweet About Christians Singing On Airplane

All Rep. Ilhan Omar did was point out a simple truth: Muslims can’t get away with doing all the same things in America that Christians get away with.

On Saturday, Omar posted a video of Christians on a flight singing Christian songs along with a man standing up with his guitar to lead them. She didn’t condemn the show; she simply pointed out how Christian one would have to be to engage in such things.

“I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane,” she tweeted. “How do you think it will end?”

All Omar did was point out that a large group of Muslims would not have been able to stand up on a flight and do Muslim things without making white people uncomfortable and likely being made to stop. In response to her observation, so-called “Christians” had a whole meltdown.

Vernon Jones, the Black Democrat-turned-Sunken Place Republican, was one of the first to come at Omar because, in his mind, her tweet about anti-Muslim bias means she “hates Christians.”

“Why do you hate Christians, Ilhan?” Jones asked. “If the freedom of religion we enjoy here in America disturbs you, feel free to pack your bags and head back to Somalia, Sudan, or wherever you’re from.”

Republican candidate Jose Castillo also tweeted out his outrage at Omar.

Jones and Castillo basically sounded just like Donald Trump telling Omar and other “Squad” members to go back where they came from, which certainly wasn’t very “Christian” of them. And while Castillo might be right that, technically, “Muslims can & do pray in public” in America, he’s being disingenuous AF. Castillo knows that, especially in post-9/11 America, there isn’t much tolerance for overt shows of Islam on airplanes. He can sit there and pretend Islamaphobia isn’t a thing that prevents Muslims from being free to worship openly wherever they choose, but one can’t live in America and not see that truth.

But Omar said what she said, and, as a result, Twitter runneth over with white tears that flooded Omar’s tweet with more attention than it would have gotten otherwise.

Not everyone on Twitter is a moronic ideologue, though, so there were also plenty of people who defended Omar and chided Christians and their anointed white tears.

Boooy, conservative Christians just do not like it when American prejudice gets pointed out. The fact that they have the nerve to call anyone a “snowflake” is wild.