Panera & T-Pain Team Unite For Limited Edition Gold Plated Chalice To Enjoy Its New Unlimited Sip Club Subscription

Panera is taking its unlimited subscription service to another level.

Tuesday (Apr.19), Panera launched the first-of-its-kind subscription: the Unlimited Sip Club, making it the first and only restaurant to offer a monthly subscription to provide its customers with UNLIMITED self-serve beverages. Panera already offered an unlimited coffee subscription. This new service expands on its portfolio of 27 different self-serve drinks, including hot and iced coffee, hot and iced tea, agave lemonade, Pepsi-Cola fountain beverages, and a BRAND NEW Panera beverage: Charged Lemonades.

But that’s not all. Panera also teamed up with T-Pain to help get the word out about the new Unlimited Sip Club and bless some individuals with a cup worthy of enjoying their unlimited beverages. Panera also unveiled a one-of-a-kind gold chalice valued at $3,000 designed by celebrity jeweler Greg Yuna exclusively for NTWRK. The expensive sippy cup also features hand-set stones and laser-etched embellishments.

But wait, there’s more. T-Pain wants to buy you a drink, well, not really, but he does want 1,000 people to be able to get a charged lemonade because he is giving away free 3-month memberships to Panera’s NEW Unlimited Sip Club to the first 1,000 people who sign up to win the chalice. If you’re interested, all you have to do is go here to sign up and be sure to tune in to NTWRK on April 21 at 6:30 PM ET to watch the live drawing to see if your name is chosen.

As for the subscription, it will cost $10.99 per month and is available to members of MyPanera, Panera’s free loyalty program. MyPanera members can sign up for the service via Panera’s website and the mobile app.

Photo: Panera / Panera Unlimited Sip Club Subscription