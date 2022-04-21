Drake Granted Restraining Order Against Stalker That Kept Trespassing At The YOLO Estate

It’s not hard to find a Drake fan, but sometimes they can go a bit far.

The person in question was stalking the Toronto native but he’s finally been able to get a protective order against the woman that doesn’t expire until 2025. The woman who has been identified as 29-year-old Mesha Collins, must stay at least 100 yards away from Drizzy due to some questionable actions.

Despite never meeting, Collins was first arrested in April 2017 after trespassing at the YOLO Estate, the nickname for Drake’s LA compound.

“In April 2017, somebody broke into my Los Angeles home when I was not there. At the time of that incident, I was not told any details about the trespasser, including her name,” he wrote, according to Yahoo. “I understand that [Collins] filed a lawsuit against me in August 2021. When this lawsuit was filed and served on me, I learned that Plaintiff is the same person who broke into my house in Los Angeles in April 2017.”

Drake also alleged that she sent him creepy messages alluding to harming his family, including his 4-year-old son with Sophie Brussaux, Adonis.

‘She has sent messages saying she wishes me dead, and that I should shoot myself and my son with a bullet,’ Drake said in court documents. ‘As a result of Ms. Collins’ harassment and obsession with me, I have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress and am concerned for my safety and that of my family.’

However, Collins tried to flip the script last year by filing a $4 billion lawsuit against the rapper, accusing him of defamation and invasion of privacy.

According to Billboard, Drake’s legal team isn’t buying it and says the lawsuit was an attempt for Collins to contact him, and a “frivolous case” stemming from “delusional figments of her imagination.”

Neither Drake nor Collins were present at Tuesday’s hearing.