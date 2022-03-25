Drake & LeBron James Shock Toronto High School Baller & His Mother With $100K Cash

Drake recently shared that he enjoyed an “incredible night” of roulette thanks to his new partnership with the online crypto casino Stake. “Anytime I get blessed like that, I always think it’s good karma that needs to be transferred,” he shared in a 4-minute IG video. “I play for fun and I play in the hopes that I can spread love always.”

So he paid a visit to his hometown of Toronto to share the good fortune with one local high school basketballer, and the Certified Lover Boy performer enlisted the aid of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James for the reveal.

Drizzy and James held a dinner at Harbour 60, one of the Canadian lyricist’s favorite restaurants in the T-dot, and the night was hosted by James’ tequila company Lobos 1707. The guest of the evening was Michael Evbagharu, a very promising teen hooper who plays for Royal Crown Academic School.

Evbagharu has been getting a lot of attention from scouts for the NBA and NCAA, and he brought his mother along to the soirée. “[Michael’s] mother is one of the hardest working women, period,” Drake said about Evbagharu’s plus-one. “She’s grinding, she’s working a bunch of jobs in the hopes that her son does incredible things, which we pray he will.”

“I respect your hard work a lot,” Drake said to Evbagharu. And then the 6 God spoke to the high schooler’s mother, handed her $100,000 in cash, and told her, “But I respect your hard work more. On behalf of me and my brother [LeBron James] and Stake, we wanted to give you this, it’s $100,000. Hopefully, it makes this journey a little easier.” Drake also blessed the young man with some NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra footwear.

“I’m not dreaming?” Evbagharu’s mom asked with gratitude and disbelief. However, the night of gift giving wasn’t over yet for Drake. Next, he turned to his cohost LeBron James.

“You love nice things, right? I know what means the most to you in this life, what I’ve studied, what actually makes you feel rich in the soul,” Drizzy told the 4x NBA champ. “So, I’ve been trying to figure out what I could do for this moment. [Stake and I] going to dedicate $1 million to the I Promise School and I’m going to drop it off myself.”

“Wow, I appreciate it,” James replied, “my kids are going to go crazy for that!”