Rob Kardashian Testifies Blac Chyna Held Gun To His Head And Beat Him With A Metal Rod

Blac Chyna‘s nine-digit defamation suit against the Kardashian-Jenner clan took a more dramatic turn yesterday when her ex-partner, Rob Kardashian, took the stand. He admitted that the night in question, December 14, 2016, started pleasantly enough until she allegedly flipped on him.

According to the latest proceedings, as reported by Page Six, Rob said she grabbed an iPhone charging cord and wrapped it around his neck. He also claimed Blac Chyna (born Angela Renée White) struck him with the metal pole. “She landed several blows to my face, my back… [she] ripped my shirt early in the evening and we were throwing money around in our Snapchat,” Rob testified.

“In the beginning I thought it was playful,” he later added. Rob was said to be agitated while giving his account of the evening. “I didn’t think it got serious until the second gun encounter… you don’t point a gun on your fiancé’s head whether you think it’s loaded or not.”

Lynne Ciani, Chyna Blac’s lawyer, disputed Rob’s claims. She asked Rob why weren’t there any bruises in the videos of him after that night. “She landed several blows on my body [with the metal rod]… but not everyone is going to bruise just because someone hit you,” he fired back at Ciani. “It didn’t leave a mark when I had a gun to my temple. The cord around my neck? I’m sure that left a mark, but no, I didn’t need a Band-Aid.”

Rob also alleged that Blac Chyna was drunk and under the influence of hard drugs during the episode. His account of the December 14th altercation overall lines up with that of Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble. “She started whipping [the metal rod] at [Rob],” he said. “She was hitting Rob and I got in the middle and got hit too. I had to try to get her attention on me so [Rob] could get his belongings and get out of the house. I could smell the alcohol on her.”

For her part, when Blac Chyna took the stand last week and gave her recount of that December 2016 blowup, she did acknowledge she placed the iPhone cord around Rob’s neck and put a gun to his head. But she also said that her ex is blowing it all out of proportion. First, she placed the cord around his neck only to “get his attention” because he was distracted with video games, but it was certainly “not to strangle him.”

And as for the gun? Yes, she did press it against his temple after telling him, “If you ever leave me…” However, “It was not loaded,” she added. “I would never shoot Rob or anyone at that. It was just joking, like, ‘HA, HA!’”