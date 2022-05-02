Bill Murray Addresses His Film Getting Shutdown After Misconduct Allegations

The fallout behind the accusations against Bill Murray continues.

A complaint was made about Murray, which caused production on his movie Being Moral to be shut down completely, even without details of the complaint being made public. However, Murray is taking the problem seriously and has addressed his role in being inappropriate, as the lifelong comedian thought he was making a joke.

During an interview at the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder’s meeting, he acknowledged that a changing world means that something that was funny decades ago might be off the table in today’s society.

“You know, what I always thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily the same as what’s funny now. Things change and the times change, so it’s important for me to figure it out,” Murray said. “I think the most important thing is that it’s best for the other person. I thought about and that it’s not best for the other person, doesn’t matter what happens for me. And that gave me a great deal of comfort and relaxation because your brain doesn’t operate well when you’re in the unknown, when you’re thinking like, ‘well, how can I be so…how can I misperceive? How can I be so inaccurate and so insensitive,’ when you think you’re being sensitive to some sensibility that you’ve had for a long time.”

The little we do know about the situation is that a woman filed the misconduct complaint, and Murray hopes to reconcile.

Aside from Murray, the Aziz Ansari-directed flick was set to feature Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer and is based on surgeon Atul Gawande’s non-fiction book “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End,” which was written in 2014 and tackles the topic of end of life and hospice care.