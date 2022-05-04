Ray J Says Claims That He Gave Kanye West Bonus Footage Of Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Are “So Untrue”

Last month, we reported that Kim Kardashian threatened to “burn them all to the f—king ground” after Wack 100 was out here being messy and claiming to have bonus footage of Kim and Ray J’s 2007 sex tape.

“Over my dead body is this happening again,” Kardashian told her attorney, Marty Singer, over the phone during the premiere episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. The two are speaking over the phone, and the Skims founder tells him, “I know the right attorneys this time, and I’m not going to let this happen to me again… I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all the f–king ground.”

According to Page Six, in the latest episode of the reality TV show, Kim is seen tearfully explaining to her team that there couldn’t possibly be a second leaked sex tape out there because her ex, Kanye West, met up with Ray J and retrieved the footage from his laptop. Kim was echoing a claim Ye previously made during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, in which he said, “I met this man at the airport then got on the redeye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 am in the morning, and when I gave it to her, she cried.”

Meanwhile, Ray J is looking to pump the brakes on that whole part of the story claiming the part about him meeting up with Yeezus to fork over his laptop is a “lie.”

“All of this is a lie smh–Can’t let them do this anymore–so untrue,” Ray J commented under a Hollywood Unlocked Instagram post on Thursday.

After Kanye made his claim, a representative for Kardashian clarified that the “computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage,” but “after review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip.”

So, somebody’s lying, or everybody’s lying. Either way, this whole thing is a mess, and it’s sure to get even messier. So, stay tuned, I guess.