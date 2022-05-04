Drake Handles Instagram Troll By Following His Wife & Toosie Sliding Into Her DMs

One Instagram troll learned that Drake is not the one to mess with.

The Canadian-born Hip-Hop star hopped on Instagram to defend Tee Morant, the father of the NBA superstar Ja Morant after someone said the father’s floor seat presence at Memphis Grizzlies’ games was “approaching LaVar Ball levels of annoyance.”

“Imagine your son makes the league and he’s Ja or Melo or Lonzo all you can do is be elated and competitive and over supportive and it’s a right of passage to that the OG’s talk s**t,” Drizzy said. “I know I’mma be this way even if my son is in a rubix cube competition.” He’s already that way while watching his Toronto Raptors, it was so over the top the NBA told him to tone it down.

Anyway, an Instagram troll used Drake’s post to say “Ya son prolly play with ghost writers.” He most like assumed Drake would probably pay his comment no mind, but he was in for a rude awakening. The “Nice For What” crafter responded, saying, “I just followed your girl cause she’s prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life.” He wasn’t just typing either. He was serious and hit the follow button on his wife’s Instagram account.

Drake wasn’t done with just a follow. He even toosie slid into the wife’s DMs, writing, “saying I’m here for you ma.”

While the troll might be licking his chops after being jabbed on social media, his wife, who goes by Toni Bowden on Instagram, loves every moment of her 15 seconds of fame. “My husband…decides to be a troll and now @champagnepapi thinking I need excitement in my life,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories.

Her husband is literally doing the equivalent of “tweeting through it” reassuring himself and the world that his wife isn’t leaving him no time soon. “Only a n***a that’s very secure in his relationship gonna think this the funniest s**t in the world,” he boldly claims. “Her ass ain’t going nowhere.”

We bet he won’t try to talk slick with Drake ever again.

Photo: Cole Burston / Getty