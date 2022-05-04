Darth Vader Haunts Obi-Wan Kenobi In May The 4th Trailer For The Upcoming Disney+ Series

It’s only right we get a new Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer to celebrate Star Wars day aka May The 4th.

In the new trailer, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is currently staying low, avoiding the Galatic Empire’s group of Jedi Hunters, the Inquisitors, while keeping a very watchful eye on a young Luke Skywalker on Tattooine. The seasoned Jedi wants to start training young Skywalker in the ways of his force, but his uncle (Joel Edgerton) isn’t on board with that idea reminding old Ben of how well he did when training Luke’s dad, Annakin Skywalker, who turned on the Jedi Order leading to its demise.

Speaking of Annakin Skywalker, we finally get a glimpse of him in his Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) form as the trailer teases the powerful Sith Lord being assembled. At the same time, his loyal Inquisitors hunt for his former Jedi Master Kenobi. Obi-Wan must stay alive and duck his new powerful foes so he can stick around long enough to put Luke Skywalker on the path to Jedi greatness so he can right his and Qui Gon Jinn’s wrongs by stopping Darth Vader and restoring the decimated Jedi Order.

If you have been a fan of the Star Wars franchise, you know that he does. This show gives us a glimpse of the time between Star Wars: Revenge of The Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope.

Obi-Wan Kenobi also stars Moses Ingram, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, May 27, with the first two episodes. Following the premiere, the series will stream weekly on Wednesdays until the finale on Wednesday, June 22.

Step into the trailer below.

Photo: Disney+ / Obi-Wan Kenobi