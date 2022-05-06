STREAMED: Jack Harlow Drops “Come Home The Kids Miss You,” A$AP Rocky Gets Cozy With Rihanna In “D.M.B.” & More

Jack Harlow — Come Home The Kids Miss You

Fresh off a chart-topping new single with “First Class,” Jack Harlow unveils his newest album, Come Home The Kids Miss You. It’s the star-studded follow-up to his debut studio album, That’s What They All Say.

Drake, Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, and Lil Wayne all make appearances throughout this 15-song offering. Boi-1da, Roget Chahayed, BabeTruth, Charlie Handsome, and Mr. Harlow himself are among its producers.

Come Home The Kids Miss You originated as a joke from supporters. “I was seeing that comment under a lot of my posts from my fans,” Jack told DJ Clue during a recent interview. “I think they were kinda just referencing me as their husband. I thought it was funny, but then I thought about how much time I spent making the album away from home and it just sort of fit. There was something heavy about it. I think it’s gonna age real well.”

Come Home The Kids Miss You is out now. Listen to the project below.

A$AP Rocky — “D.M.B.”

Fans have been heavily anticipating A$AP Rocky’s newest single. After hearing rumors of a Rihanna collaboration, that anticipation boiled up even further. Now, following all of the commotion, Flacko unveils his latest solo track, “D.M.B.”

“She got bank accounts too with big amounts,” he raps on the track. “Around the lords like a British council / with all these sticks around you / We can build you a wooden castle / Got a penthouse, see the Bronx Zoo / Got a townhouse with the town view / Got surround sound with the top down, ride through Allerton up to Soundview / I was lost then but I found you / Little slim thick with a bounce too.”

Rihanna doesn’t drop a verse and doesn’t appear on the hook for this track, but she does appear in the song’s music video. It’s a quick-moving collage-filled visual that features a cigarette-smoking Rih Rih while Flacko says: “I don’t want no goodie-goodie.” It was “written, directed, and executive produced by A$AP Rocky for AWGE,” according to a press release.

Listen to “D.M.B.” and watch the love story unfold in the video below.

Doja Cat — “Vegas”

Doja Cat pulls inspiration from Elvis Presley’s “Hound Dog” for the release of a new single, “Vegas,” from the original motion picture soundtrack for the upcoming ELVIS film.

Doja Cat teams up with frequent collaborators Yeti Beats and Roget Chahayed on the production. “I’m losin’ my patience, this ain’t stayin’ in Vegas,” Doja raps on the track. “There’s more sides to the story, I’ma tell everybody / Had your ass sittin’ courtside with your arm around me / Had your ass sittin’ first class with your burnt ass out in Abu Dhabi / Could’ve been what we should’ve been but you lost a bet, now you gotta find me.”

The hook draws from the Presley classic and the original’s songwriters Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller are also credited here. “I ain’t playin’, that’s hide and seek,” Doja adds. “Player, high school’s when you finally peaked / Hound dog, come find a treat.”

Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS is set to feature Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. It’s set to hit theaters June 24. Listen to Doja Cat’s “Vegas” below.

Ella Mai — Heart On My Sleeve

Four years removed from her debut self-titled studio album, Ella Mai returns to the LP world with a new 15-track project, Heart On My Sleeve. It drops shortly after her “DFMU” single made waves.

The new R&B offering features a few familiar names. Latto appears on “Didn’t Say,” Roddy Ricch shows up on “How,” and Lucky Daye duets on “A Mess.” DJ Mustard, Boi-1da, Jahaan Sweet, Meko Yohannes, and J. Holt are among the album’s producers.

“The album takes you on a love rollercoaster through the affairs of the heart, ups and downs of a relationship and all the complexities that are the grey areas in between,” Ella said in a statement to press.

Stream Heart On My Sleeve below.

Logic feat. Russ — “Therapy Music”

Logic dropped two new songs recently and is now back for another release. This time around, the DMV spitter teams up with Russ for their “Therapy Music” collaboration. The track was produced by Logic’s right-hand beat maker and musical maven, 6ix.

Russ kicks the track off rapping about a life of indulgence. “That was the life that I was leadin’ back / before I went to therapy and we unpacked / I wasn’t really needin’ that,” he raps. “I was needin’ validation, which I agree is whack / Mad at my therapist like, I agree with that / Here’s the kicker though, my therapist is me / Complainin’ ’bout my problems, how American of me?”

Logic picks things up for the second verse, rhyming about his own ups and downs in the industry. “Music will forever be a part of me,” he raps. “I do this from the heart, from the circumflex artery / My bank account is seven digits like I won the lottery / But that don’t navigate the way I shape the game like pottery.”

Logic’s Vinyl Days is expected to drop later this year.

Listen to “Therapy Music” below.