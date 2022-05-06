Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Reportedly Not Yet Engaged Despite New Music Video Hinting At A Proposal

Despite numerous innuendos that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky may soon be headed for the altar, the lovebirds’ representatives are shooting down any rumors of an impending marriage for now. The chatter of a secret engagement really picked up after the release of A$AP Rocky’s new music video for his song “D.M.B” (which stands for “Dat’s My B*tch”).

“The video is an ode to the classic love story, with Rocky and Rihanna depicting true ride-or-die characters in a devoted relationship despite their circumstances,” read the press release for “D.M.B.” And the one particular shot that’s fueling speculation shows Rocky with gold grills asking the question, “Marry Me?” The camera cuts to Rihanna right after, beaming to show off her own set of grills with the reply, “I Do.” The pair then appears to walk down a hallway, reminiscent of a wedding processional.

The music video for the song was teased since last year, around the same time Rocky sat with GQ and declared Rihanna to be “the love of my life.” Since that moment, however, the couple has had the “true ride-or-die” aspect of their union tested quite a bit.

Last month, the Harlem rapper faced rumors that he stepped out on the soon-to-be mother of his child with her Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Rihanna stopped following Muaddi on social media soon thereafter, but Rocky still did. An unnamed source later told Page Six the story was bogus. Muaddi and gossip columnist Louis Pisano then tried to dispel the matter, but a large segment of the public still thinks there’s more to the tale than RiRi, Rocky, and Muaddi want to admit.

Then, before April’s end, Rocky found himself embroiled in a more serious legal matter. Upon returning from Barbados with Rihanna, law enforcement detained the rapper at LAX in connection with a November 2021 shooting. Multiple firearms were allegedly found at his Hollywood home, and police said they would perform tests on them to determine if they were legally possessed at the time of the shooting and/or discovery at his house. per TMZ.

A$AP Rocky has not been charged yet, though, and Rihanna is expected to deliver their first child anytime soon. “[Rihanna] amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he also said in his interview with GQ. “I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.” Rocky must really mean it when he says, “D.M.B.” Check out the video below, and let us know what you think.