Jay-Z, Beyoncé & Elon Musk Were In The Front Row When Isaiah Lee Attacked Dave Chappelle, Source Says

The more we learn about Isaiah Lee and his attack on Dave Chappelle at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the more alarming the whole situation becomes. Much has been said about Chappelle’s security team and how they promptly stomped his attacker, but not much has been said about the fact that there didn’t seem to be adequate venue security there in the first place. Because if security was in place, how the hell did a man with a gun-like knife get close to Dave in the first place? Now, we learn that Chappelle wasn’t the only prominent figure there who Lee should never have been able to get anywhere near the vicinity of.

According to Page Six, Jay-Z and Beyoncé were front and center during Dave’s set at the festival.

JAY-Z AND BEYONCE!!!!

Oh, and Elon Musk. He was there too. I guess we should also care about the danger Musk was in.

“They were seated in a front-row along with Elon Musk when Chappelle was attacked at his show,” a source told Page Six. “There was no security near them at the time. That crazy guy could have easily turned around and decided to attack Beyoncé instead.”

Now, don’t get me wrong, we shouldn’t only be stressing how dangerous the situation was for audience members just because there were big-time celebrities among them. If anyone were injured or killed during the attack, it would have been tragic whether it was Jay-Z or just some guy named Jay. Still, imagine the news cycle if Jay, Bey, or the Twitter guy got hurt or worse.

From Page Six:

The witness added that while “everyone freaked out that a man rushed the stage with what looked like a gun,” the famous couple seemed “more concerned about Dave. Beyoncé gasped in horror, then their security came racing over to usher them to a safe backstage area, which was immediately locked down.”

Yeah, man—this whole story just keeps getting wilder and wilder. Hope y’all are staying tuned.

