Steve Harvey Called Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock A “Punk Move”

Unfortunately, we are still talking about “the slap,” and now Steve Harvey has weighed in on the matter.

It’s been two months since Will Smith decided to slap the taste out of Chris Rock’s mouth during the Oscars, and now comedian/actor/judge/game show host Steve Harvey has opined on the incident. Per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Harvey spoke on the incident during a speaking engagement at Georgia State University, calling Smith’s actions a “punk move” and adding he’s “lost a lot of respect for him.”

Using his religion as a talking point, Harvey explained how normally he would choose nonviolence, but in the instance of Will Smith, he would have gone a different route. “I’m a Christian, but I’m really undeveloped. I don’t have high-level Christianity. On a scale of 1 to 10, I’m like a 2. That’s the level of Christianity I can work on,” Harvey stated. “You slap T.D. Jakes, he’ll turn the other cheek. You slap me? If you sit back in your seat, Jada [Will’s wife] would have to move out of the way. That’s the type of Christian I am.”

That sounds about right when it comes to Mr. Harvey.

In March, Harvey came to the defense of his friend and fellow comedian D.L. Hughley after Kanye West threatened to harm the Hughley.

“Pull up. It ain’t what you want. If y’all do get to scrapping, all my cash on D.L., cause you have no idea. You been a lil politically, socially conscious rapper—we from an ass-whoopin’ era. … We from a whole’ nother era,” Harvey told the 44-year-old Hip-Hop star.

Will Smith is currently suffering the ramifications of his decision to put his hands on Chris Rock. The Academy has banned the actor from attending The Oscars and any related events for 10 years. Smith has also seen multiple movie projects get shelved also. As for the “victim” Chris Rock finally opened up about the incident dropping a joke about it, calling Will Smith the “softest n**a that ever rapped.”

Photo: Byron Cohen / Getty