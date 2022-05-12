Charles Barkley To Debate His Six NBA GOATs In New TNT Documentary

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Charles Barkley is known for debating sports takes, and he’s attained another bag for doing so.

Barkley has been going tit for tat with Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson on TNT’s Inside the NBA for years now, and he’ll finally put all that basketball knowledge in a documentary called “The Great Debate.”

Alongside his long-time agent and producing partner Marc Perman, the documentary will dissect all the details and qualifications it takes to be known as one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA by studying six unique GOATs.

The league is fresh off naming the best of all time in celebrating the NBA’s 75th anniversary, but the doc gives Chuck the chance to wax poetic about the players that mean the most to him from the early beginnings of the sport to today’s growing stars. But perhaps just as important as their stats, the ballers will also be commended for their off-the-court ambitions as well.

“I am so proud of this film,” says Barkley. “We’ve taken a very different approach by expanding the conversation about the GOAT to include the massive impact my top choices have made on American culture, civil rights, the business world, and even our identity as a country. And it’s really entertaining too.”

The roundtable talk will feature some of the sport’s most prominent fan personalities like Spike Lee, Jackie MacMullan, and Renee Montgomery as they wax poetic on Chuck’s six favorite players from each decade.

The Scott Boggins-directed film premieres Wednesday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m., right before TNT airs Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Western Conference Finals.