Rajon Rondo Accused Of Pulling Gun On Mother Of His Children & Threatening To Kill Her

Two-time NBA Champion Rajon Rondo has landed himself in trouble.

According to TMZ, the mother of Rondo’s son and daughter, Ashley Bachelor, has filed for a protective order in Louisville against him after an argument got too heated.

Bachelor alleges that when he was playing video games with their son on May 11, she interrupted them so that the son could go sort laundry. This made Rondo angry enough to snatch the console out of the wall outlet. Then, things began to worsen as the child allegedly witnessed him destroy everything from a “teacup to outdoor lights and trash cans.”

She explained that the children became upset as their father went on a destructive tear throughout the home, and even though she pleaded with him to calm down, Rondo responded by allegedly saying, “you’re dead.”

Rondo then left the home but allegedly showed up just 15 minutes later, knocking at the back door with a gun in his hand.

“Go get my f-cking son,” Rondo yelled at Bachelor when she went to the door with their son Pierre in compliance.

After the kid was outside with his father, Rondo upset the boy by yelling at him and asking why he was so afraid of his father. He’d eventually do the same to his daughter, and Bachelor alleges that he verbally assaults both kids.

“I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children. Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior. He is verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive. He physically hits our son and calls him names like ‘p-ssy’ and accuses him of acting like a ‘bitch’,” Bachelor told a judge. “Rajon verbally assaults our daughter. He calls her names like ‘thot, bitch, and d-ckhead.’ Rajon has made several threats on my life, saying at various times he will shoot me or shoot up my car.”

The 36-year-old basketball player is said to have eventually left the home after his parents arrived.

Rondo has not been named a suspect nor arrested