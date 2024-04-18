Subscribe
Celebrity

‘Reacher’ Actor Alan Ritchson Calls Donald Trump A “Rapist” And “Con Man,” Social Media Reacts

Published on April 18, 2024

"Ordinary Angels" New York Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Variety / Getty

Acolytes of the MAGA world are, apparently, big mad that yet another celebrity from “Hollyweird” has come right out and denounced Donald Trump.

Actor Alan Ritchson, star of the hit series Reacher, sat down for an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, which was published earlier this month, and the 41-year-old challenged conservative Christians on why they show so much overwhelming support for the p-ssy-grabber-in-chief, who is rumored and/or proven to have cheated on women he married and has been accused of sexual assault or misconduct by several others.

“Christians today have become the most vitriolic tribe,” Ritchson, who identifies as a follower of Jesus, told the Reporter. “It is so antithetical to what Jesus was calling us to be and to do.”

“Trump is a rapist and a con man,” he continued. “And yet the entire Christian church seems to be treating him like he’s their poster child and it’s unreal. I don’t understand it.”

Ritchson isn’t wrong, of course, at least not about so-called “Christians” acting like Trump is their MAGA messiah. Right-wing pastors are even out here threatening “retribution” and “war” if Trump isn’t reelected into the Oval Office. Besides, somebody has to be buying these $60 bibles Trump has been slanging, and it sure isn’t the parishioners who can see as plain as day that MAGA America’s Rust-Orange Jesus is a living oxymoron of what is widely considered Christian morality.

Anyway, Ritchson’s remarks caused the fine folks on X to erupt in a X finger battle between Trump supporters who are, for whatever reason, offended by an anti-Trump actordespite the fact that so many celebrities across the entertainment world have also denounced Trumpand people who believe calling Trump a morally corrupt “con man” is as accurate as calling the sky blue on a sunny day.

Let’s take a look at some of the responses, shall we?

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

