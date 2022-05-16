Fresh Dripped: Wilson Sporting Goods Releases New Tennis Collection

Tennis gear has always been highly fashionable, on and off the court. Wilson Sporting Goods Co. has the technical gear game down pact but its new performance-based tennis collection has the aesthetically pleasing looks to match.
It’s been about a year since Wilson made its proper debut in sportswear so a collection devoted to tennis is past due. The gear mixes best selling styles with technical pieces intended to work in between the lines and on the street, or yacht, park, track or wherever you choose to kick it.
“Over the last year we’ve listened to our consumers and know that they want even more functionality and innovation within sportswear, while not compromising on style to perform their best,” said Gordon Devin, General Manager & President of Wilson Sportswear in a statement. “We believe this collection does exactly that; celebrating our rich history in the sport of tennis and inspiring the athlete in us all.”
Some of the fresher pieces in the collection include the Men’s Kramer Seamless Polo, the Men’s Eastwood Tricot Warm Up Pant and Jacket, and the Men’s Wells Woven Short. Don’t forget to look out for the lady in your life with the Women’s West Side Skirt or the Women’s Ace Seamless Bra Top, too.
Also worth noting is the collection arrives with an exclusive issue of Clay + Felt magazine that celebrates Wilson’s legacy and evolution in sportswear. Limited quantities of the mag will be gift with purchase in Wilson’s New York and Chicago retail locations, where the new Tennis Collection is available now as well as at wilson.com.
Check out the pieces in the images below.