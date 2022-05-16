Fresh Dripped: Wilson Sporting Goods Releases New Tennis Collection

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

Tennis gear has always been highly fashionable, on and off the court. Wilson Sporting Goods Co. has the technical gear game down pact but its new performance-based tennis collection has the aesthetically pleasing looks to match.

It’s been about a year since Wilson made its proper debut in sportswear so a collection devoted to tennis is past due. The gear mixes best selling styles with technical pieces intended to work in between the lines and on the street, or yacht, park, track or wherever you choose to kick it.

“Over the last year we’ve listened to our consumers and know that they want even more functionality and innovation within sportswear, while not compromising on style to perform their best,” said Gordon Devin, General Manager & President of Wilson Sportswear in a statement. “We believe this collection does exactly that; celebrating our rich history in the sport of tennis and inspiring the athlete in us all.”

Some of the fresher pieces in the collection include the Men’s Kramer Seamless Polo, the Men’s Eastwood Tricot Warm Up Pant and Jacket, and the Men’s Wells Woven Short. Don’t forget to look out for the lady in your life with the Women’s West Side Skirt or the Women’s Ace Seamless Bra Top, too.

Also worth noting is the collection arrives with an exclusive issue of Clay + Felt magazine that celebrates Wilson’s legacy and evolution in sportswear. Limited quantities of the mag will be gift with purchase in Wilson’s New York and Chicago retail locations, where the new Tennis Collection is available now as well as at wilson.com.

Check out the pieces in the images below.