Wilson Opens New NYC Flagship Store [Photos]

Wilson Sporting Goods has been leveling up lately—it once again holds down the official NBA game ball and has started pushing its own apparel. This past weekend was the grand opening of the “high-performance sports equipment” brand’s first flagship in New York City.

Located in NYC’s SoHo neighborhood on Broadway, the 6,400 retail space played host to the likes of pro basketball trainer Chris Brickley, WNBA guard Betnijah Laney, Jets quarterback Mike White, MLB infielder Andrew Velazquez and more. Maybe more importantly, fans got to get their hands on all the goods Wilson has to offer in a highly immersive space that includes an “indoor park.”

The Thomas E. Wilson indoor park, named after the brand’s founder, features a gaming space that includes a basketball hoop, space to demo golf clubs, throw a football and more. Its atrium also features a graffiti mural by NYC artist Greg Lamarche

“We are excited to introduce our premium brand direct retail model providing an immersive Wilson experience through innovative products, constant inspiration to play and sport-specific staff expertise,” said Gordon Devin, President of Wilson Sportswear in a statement. “New York is a priority market for Wilson as we continue to expand our retail footprint globally.”

Customers will be able to pick equipment from a variety of sports including basketball, football, baseball, golf, tennis and more. All the aforementioned equipment can be potentially customized while Wilson’s athletic-lifestyle sportswear collection for men and women is also available for sale.

Located at 594 Broadway, the Wilson NYC Flagship’s hours are 11 a.m. – 8 p.m, Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday. Check out photos from the grand opening in the gallery.