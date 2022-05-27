J. Cole Makes Debut In Canadian Basketball League As Drake Tunes In

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

J. Cole‘s basketball dreams continue to flourish now that he’s signed to a new team.

The North Carolina rapper just made his debut in the Canadian basketball league as a member of the Scarborough Shooting Stars.which is coached by former NBA All-Star Jamaal Magloire. In his first contest on the CEBL, he was up against the Guelph Nighthawks and played a total of 14:49 minutes. His squad would eventually lose 89-80 as Cole would contribute three points that night by way of a corner shot from beyond the arch that was all net. His lone basket would come with a little more than 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Few things go on in The North without ambassador Drake having his hands in it, especially regarding basketball. Cole’s interest in playing ball in Canada first touched the OVO team when Drizzy had a birthday party in LA last year. OVO member and longtime friend of Drake Nicholas “Niko” Carino is a part-owner of the Scarborough Shooting Stars and the connection began to blossom.

“You know, Dreamville and OVO are family,” Carino told Complex. “Drake had a birthday party in L.A. last year. The conversation was, ‘I heard you have your team.’ It organically grew from there.”

Drake showed support for his friend by posting a picture of himself watching the Shooting Stars game with a caption that read, “It’s real @scarboroughshootingstars my brother just checked in.”

Cole’s even got the stamp of approval from Olu Famutumi, a Canadian basketball vet who played college ball in the States at Arkansas and several teams across Europe.

“J. Cole, he’s really putting in the work,” Famutimi said. “Whatever we’re doing, he’s doing probably even more. Comes in early, stays late, and his drive right now, he wants to become better and wants to be known as a guy that can really hoop.”

The Shooting Stars’ second game of the season is on Sunday, May 29 when they take on the Montreal Alliance.