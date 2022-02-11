Fresh Dipped: Drake’s OVO Brand Drops ‘Scarface’ Collection

Drake’s October’s Very Own brand of clothing and apparel is making inroads in the fashion world via clutch collaborations. The latest endeavor from the 6 God’s OVO bag is linking up with Universal Pictures’ to showcase its classic drug kingpin flick Scarface.

The Brian De Palma film that featured Al Pacino portraying Tony Montana with that terrible accent gets featured across a 3-piece collection. Dropping for the Spring/Summer 2022 season, the drop includes a hoodie, tee shirt and crewneck. Each item features the films iconic Scarface graphics as well as pic of Tony Montana at the bottom of the stairs in his palatial Miami crib where he…well, no spoilers, watch the movie. Also included in the aesthetics is OVO’s owl logo.

Rolling with team OVO isn’t cheap, the hoodies are a cool $188, the crewnecks will cost you $168 and the tees will run you back $68—all in a variety of colors and from a size small up to a triple large.

See detailed photos of the OVO x Scarface collection in the gallery. The entire collection is available right now at OVO® stores and online at octobersveryown.com.