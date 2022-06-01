A$AP Rocky Talks His Approach To Fatherhood: “I Just Want A Cool Child With Cool Parents”

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

A$AP Rocky has only been a father for a few weeks, but he already knows what kind of kids he wants to raise.

Rocky was interviewed for Dazed magazine’s Summer 2022 issue, and he spoke about how he hopes to bring up his newborn son with Rihanna.

“I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what. I actually love to watch cartoons – I’ve watched like Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark. I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate,” Rocky said of his offspring. “And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”

Aside from experiencing being a father for the first time, he’s also still growing in his relationship with Rih. The two recently spent time in her home country of Barbados, where Rocky’s late father migrated from. It marked the first time Rocky met some of his family members in person.

“It was honestly so unbelievable. I had family there that only came up [to New York] once every five years, family I only spoke to over the phone my whole life. You remember those one-dollar, five-dollar phone cards? I was raised to know about my heritage, but I was missing the actual experience,” explains Rocky. “I didn’t get to experience it until I was an adult. It was one of the most surreal experiences I’ve encountered in my lifetime.”

He goes on to explain that despite never visiting the island, he understood the culture because of how rich Bajan traditions are across New York. Hence, he was able to experience the food, music, and history within the melting pot.

Elsewhere in the interview with Dazed, Rocky spoke on the inspiration of Virgil Abloh, the infamous Met Gala 2021 blanket outfit, and more.