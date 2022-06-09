Final “Nope” Trailer Reveals Film’s Extraterrestrial Plot

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Jordan Peele’s known for his eery movies, and the final trailer of Nope proves that he’s done it again.

The director has released several other trailers for the summer 2022 flick, and while they all have led to hyped-up anticipation, the actual plot was never fully explained until now. Previously released posters hinted at the movie’s backing being something ethereal within the clouds engulfing people…and horses. Now it turns out that the movie’s characters are investigating further.

The trailer begins with Daniel Kaluuya working on a ranch and obliviously peering into the sky. His curiosity is met with the deep raspy voice of actor Michael Wincott, narrating, “What if I told you that today you’ll leave here different?”

As the last words are uttered, Kaluuya’s character, named OJ Haywood Jr, witnesses his father collapse from the horse he was riding.

The elderly man winds up in the hospital while OJ’s sister Emerald, played by Keke Palmer, ponders if whatever her brother saw in the clouds led to their father’s death. Curiosity gets the best of the siblings as they decide to hire a security expert and what appears to be a UFO expert to figure out what’s been causing the suspicious activity, and hilarity ensues. While trying to capture the extraterrestrial beings on camera, the would-be aliens play cat and mouse in the night sky.

The tone of the final trailer seems a bit brighter than the previous promotion yet still gloomy as the Haywood’s ranch –with the help of rodeo cowboy Ricky Park, played by Steven Yeun– becomes an attraction for tourists to witness another life form.

At Las Vegas’CinemaCon 2022 this past April, Peele showed attendees an extended trailer which left them confused as Peele shared why he chose that title for his new movie.

“I know a lot of people who say when it’s a scary movie they say, ‘Nope!’ Especially Black audiences, right? We love horror, but there’s a skepticism. I love a rapt audience… I love to encourage that interaction, because that’s what’s giving the audience a unique experience,” Peele said. “Roller coasters aren’t fun alone. Being scared isn’t fun alone. You need that energy.”

Peep the trailer to the Monkeypaw-produced movie below as we await its July 22 release.