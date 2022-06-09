Kid Cudi Got Thumbs Up From Daughter After Wearing A Dress On SNL: “No One Else’s Opinion Mattered”

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Many praised Kid Cudi when he rocked a dress, but perhaps his most important admirer gave him a thumbs up too.

Cudi recently appeared at an event for New York-Presbyterian Hospital’s Youth Anxiety Center, where he spoke about raising his daughter, as they both reassure each other. As someone whose father died when he was 11, Cudi understands how important it is to nurture the relationship with his offspring.

“Before I actually had therapy, the music was there for me. It was the perfect way to express myself and feel safe doing it,” Cudi said, according to Vogue. “I’m always asking my daughter if she’s cool. I’m always checking in with her. That’s important; I feel like that’s good for our connection.”

He then got deeper into their relationship and even revealed how much it meant to him when his 11-year-old named Vada supported him after he rocked a flowery dress last year.

“My daughter [texted] me and said, ‘Daddy you looked so pretty in your dress. That was all I needed. No one else’s opinion mattered,” he said.

The dress he’s referring to is the one he wore during a performance of “Sad People” on Saturday Night Live, later revealed to be designed by late Off-White founder and artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear Virgil Abloh.

“Virgil designed the dress for me,” he wrote on Twitter. “I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You @virgilabloh ur a fuckin genius!! Love you man we did it!!!”

Cudi rocked the dress as an homage to Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, who frequently donned them or skirts simply because they were comfortable.

2022’s New York-Presbyterian Youth Anxiety Center dinner marked the 11th anniversary of the program’s inception, which fights to destigmatize anxiety and depression in adolescents and young adults.