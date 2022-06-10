Nick Cannon And Ryan Reynolds Join Forces To Celebrate Father’s Day With “The Vasectomy” Cocktail

Father’s Day 2022 is on the way, and few people are more qualified to speak about the holiday than actor/comedian Nick Cannon. The 41-year-old host of MTV’s Wild’ N Out is a proud papa to eight children, and a potential ninth bundle of joy is reportedly on the way.

So Cannon decided to celebrate this year’s Father’s Day with a special cocktail called The Vasectomy, courtesy of Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin. The creatively named libation was premiered in a new ad, and Cannon shows viewers how to make it. “Lord knows I need one,” he jokes.

Cannon walks the audience through making the drink, and he punctuates his monologue with sarcastic jabs about the joys of parenthood. As soon as Cannon is finished making the cocktail, however, Reynolds enters and grabs the glass from the comedian.

“I’ll take it from here, Nick,” says the Aviation Gin co-owner with a smile. “I have three kids.”

Then Cannon looks right at the camera with a straight face and utters, “I have eight,” which shocks Reynolds into spitting out his drink.

The Deadpool star did apologize to Cannon on Instagram, though. He also admitted the cocktail is delicious, though “clearly not yet 100% effective.”

The recipe for The Vasectomy is as follows:

Fill Tall Glass with Ice

1 oz. Cranberry Juice

3 oz. Tonic

Dash of Lemon Juice

1.5 oz. Aviation American Gin

A little over two weeks ago, Cannon appeared on The Big Tigger Morning Show. He revealed that vasectomy companies aggressively reached out to him and hoped he would become their spokesperson. Cannon even shared that he might consider getting snipped for the right price.

“I had to go for the consultation,” he told Big Tigger. “First of all, every vasectomy, all the companies were DM-ing me, asking me to be a spokesperson, so there’s a bag in it. You know I can always locate a bag.”

But just a few weeks later, DJ/model Abby De La Rosa announced an impending pregnancy but kept mum about the father’s identity. The 30-year-old already shares a set of twins with Cannon, however. And this fueled rumors that he was the mystery man.

So Cannon finally put the questions to rest with his June 7 appearance on the Lip Service podcast. Host Angela Yee opened up by asking him if the stories were true that he had “three babies on the way.”

“When you say ‘on the way,’ what count are you at?” Cannon responded with a laugh. “The stork is on the way, yes… If you thought the numbers I put up in 2021 was big, wait until 2022… If you thought the number was big last year…”