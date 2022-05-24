Nick Cannon Hints At Mariah Carey Being The Last Person He Will Ever Call Wife

Nick Cannon is spreading his seed like he’s on a mission to repopulate the planet. Outside of baby-making and possibly getting his nuts clipped, there is one thing Cannon is seemingly saying he won’t do again, get married.

Speaking with the It’s Tricky host with Raquel Harper podcast, Nick Cannon revealed Mariah Carey might possibly be the last woman he will ever call wife, TMZ exclusively reports.

The Wild’ N Out creator and host claim his new look at life doesn’t involve tying the not telling Harper that he would have to be “presented with something that I’ve never seen before” to consider jumping the broom. While he didn’t shut the door on the idea of getting married, the father of eight children admitted to having enough experience to say he’s good at tying the knot again.

While Cannon no longer gives women his last name, he is still distributing DNA. Just recently, he and Johnny Manzeil’s ex-wife Bre Tiesi held a gender reveal party for Cannon’s eighth child. According to the celebrity gossip site, the Cannon and Tiesi are not together, despite the photos seemingly painting a very happy picture.

The pending arrival of Nick Cannon’s son with Tiesi came after the tragic passing of his seventh child, his 5-month-old son Zen with model Alyssa Scott after a battle with cancer.

Nick Cannon has been quite busy in the bedroom, with four of his children being born in an 18-month time span.

With Cannon approaching the double digits in the child department, he revealed to E! that he did visit a doctor to learn more about vasectomies.

“I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely,” he claims. “But I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez