Jay-Z and Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Announce Bitcoin Academy, Exclusive To Residents Of Brooklyn’s Marcy Projects

S

hawn “Jay-Z” Carter has partnered with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey to form a new cryptocurrency educational program called Bitcoin Academy. The opportunity will be exclusive to residents of NYC’s Marcy Projects, where Carter grew up, and the series of classes will run for three months, beginning Wednesday, June 22.

“This Isn’t Just About Bitcoin… It’s About Long-Term Thinking

“[B]itcoin is becoming a critical tool for many in Africa and Central and South America. We believe the same potential exists within communities in the US. Our goal is to prove that making powerful tools more available to people enables them to build greater independence,” Dorsey posted Thursday morning on Twitter. “Education is where we start. This isn’t just about bitcoin… it’s about long-term thinking, local economies, and self-confidence. Courses are free to all Marcy residents, including kids. And to make it even easier we’re providing devices and data plans for all who need it.”

Related Stories Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Says He Is To Blame For A Centralized Internet

And two more organizations will collaborate with Carter and Dorsey to carry out the vision of Bitcoin Academy: Black Bitcoin Billionaire (BBB) and Crypto Blockchain Plug. Lamar Wilson and Najah Roberts, the respective founders of the organizations as mentioned above will be the academy’s instructors,

“We’re excited to announce this collaboration for the residents of Marcy Houses in Brooklyn, New York,” BBB said in a statement on its website. “The vision of the Shawn Carter Foundation and The Bitcoin Academy aligns with the mission we started a few years back, empowering our community with Bitcoin and securing generational wealth through long-term thinking.” BBB co-founder Lamar Wilson added the following: “[W]e will continue to arm the disenfranchised with education around Bitcoin and financial freedom. We’re excited to get started.”

Residents of Mary Houses will be able to attend classes in-person or online. However, Bitcoin Academy says it plans to develop itself further and eventually become available to other neighborhoods in the future, too. Learn more about Bitcoin Academy and how to sign up for future classes by clicking here.

Photo: Ezra Shaw / Getty