Prayers Up: Former NBA Player Delonte West Spotted Panhandling In Virginia

Delonte West‘s struggles since leaving the NBA are still plaguing him.

Since leaving the NBA, West has remained lowkey, but has been spotted multiple times by fans roaming the streets. Appearing down on his luck with a cardboard note in his hand, West was once again recently seen on the streets of Virginia when he walked up to someone sitting in a truck who said, “My man Delonte, How you doing, my brother?”

Two years ago, entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban heard about West’s situation and tried to get him into rehab. While trying to get him back on his feet, Wests was poised to play in the Big 3 League, as his name was even listed in a draft pool just announced in May.

Months later it was reported by NBA Insider Shams Charania that West’s condition had greatly improved and he was now working at the rehab center he’d previously attended.

Back in October 2021, West’s former teammate Jameer Nelson –who played alongside each other while at Saint Joseph’s College from 2001-04– took to social media to express his sadness after seeing West.

“I’m sick today my stomach right now seeing the videos of Delonte. To answer everybody that’s reaching out to me about his situation… all we can do is pray for him and his family and hope he seeks the proper help,” Nelson said. “Mental illness is something that a lot of people deal with and don’t even know it until sometimes it’s too late.”

The last time the 38-year-old played in the NBA was a decade ago, when he played for the Dallas Mavericks for the 2011-12 season and then spent time in the Chinese Basketball Association and in the G League.

We hope West gets the help he needs.