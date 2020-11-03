Mark Cuban Shares Another Inspirational Update Of Delonte West’s Recovery: “Still An Uphill Battle, But He Is Climbing”

Finally, some good news.

While this week is one of the toughest in determining America’s next president, there’s a silver lining for NBA fans. Months ago, it was revealed that former basketball player Delonte West was living on the streets and wasn’t doing so well. Members of the NBA community immediately reached out to help, and thankfully he’s doing better. One of the first to offer him assistance was Dallas Mavericks owner and businessman Mark Cuban, and he just shared a tweet of West playing frisbee and rowing down a lake with a smile on his face.

Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update. It's still an uphill battle, but he is climbing ! pic.twitter.com/qLDVJDrSOQ — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 3, 2020

Cuban is aware of how heavy the world seems today, captioning the photo, “Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update. It’s still an uphill battle, but he is climbing!”

About a month ago, Cuban shared another update of West with a photo of him atop a horse. He mentioned that while the road is long, he’s happy to see West making the proper steps, writing, “Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West. A long, long, long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support.”

Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West . A long, long , long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support. pic.twitter.com/555twAEVDP — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 9, 2020

Besides being on the streets, back in January, a video was unearthed of the 37-year-old getting punched and kicked in the middle of a busy road. Previously he was also spotted roaming the streets of Maryland with no shoes after spending time in a “medical facility” in 2016. We’re glad to see Delonte West on the road to recovery.