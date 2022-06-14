Montrezl Harrell Facing Felony Drug Charges after Cops Find Pounds Of Weed In His Car

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Charlotte Hornet Montrezl Harrell has found himself in some legal trouble.

The NBA forward was involved in a traffic stop in May when a Kentucky state trooper found three pounds of weed in his car. Police initially pulled him over around 10 am when he was driving too close to the vehicle in front of him. While going through the motions, the cops smelled weed coming from the car, and Harrell admitted to having weed on him and pulled a small amount from his pockets. Cops later found the three pounds of weed in vacuum-sealed bags after getting pulled over while traveling southbound on the I-75.

Harrell’s arraignment took place Monday morning and was charged with trafficking less than five pounds of weed, a Class D felony for first-time offenders. The incident could cost him five years behind bars and a hefty fine of up to $10,000.

The 28-year-old’s basketball journey began as a member of the Louisville Cardinals, where he won the Karl Malone Award as the top power forward in the nation as a junior. He’d then leave college, throw his hat in the ring for the 2015 NBA draft, and eventually be selected by the Houston Rockets in the second round with the 32nd overall pick. Then he’d get traded to the Clippers for three years before having stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, and his current team, the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets have yet to comment on his recent arrest and pending legal issues.

After averaging a solid 14 points, and seven rebounds a game for the Charlotte Hornets, he’s set to be a free agent in the coming months.