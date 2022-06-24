$100K Stolen From Vince Carter’s Home While Wife & Kids Were Inside

As reported by multiple outlets, Atlanta police responded to a 911 call at the home of retired NBA superstar Vince Carter on Sunday night. His wife Sondi and their two sons were reportedly in bed at their 10,000-square-foot mansion in the upscale neighborhood of Buckhead when she says she heard noises coming from other parts of the residence and immediately thought the house was being ransacked. That was when she grabbed her two boys, hid in a closet, and made the call.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a local patrol officer was in the area and spotted someone leaving the premises in a Black SUV. The officer couldn’t catch the suspect, but police reports indicate law enforcement retrieved “a gold Desert Eagle pistol and a black Glock 26 pistol with an extended magazine “outside the home. The officers on the scene also found “a large amount of $100 bills spilled on the ground,” which amounted to over $16,000.

Vince Carter allegedly informed the authorities that the money found was a portion of $100,00 cash that he stored in a bag in one of the home’s closets. Per the police report, the Desert Eagle also belonged to Carter, but they believe the Glock was the intruder’s. Police documented that the one of the home’s front windows was broken, and several of the rooms were also in shambles.

The 10,000-square-foot property sits on a 1.5-acre estate and is described as a “family compound” by realty experts. It allegedly comes with 16 closed-circuit cameras as part of its “state of the art home security” as well. A fence also surrounds the home, and an electronic gate seals the driveway.

Fingerprints were found on the scene, according to police paperwork, but no persons of interest have been named yet. And neither Sondi Carter nor her children were hurt in the incident. However, Vince Carter himself has not made any public statement on the situation, either.