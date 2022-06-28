Atlanta Man Kills Subway Restaurant Worker For Using “Too Much Mayo”

On Sunday evening, a 36-year-old man in Atlanta, GA, gunned down a Subway sandwich artist and shot her coworker, leaving the latter presently at a hospital in critical condition. And what was the shooter’s reason for killing one woman and injuring the other in front of her 5-year-old daughter? According to local police, he was upset that he had “too much mayo on his sandwich.”

Brittany Macon, 26, and her unidentified 24-year-old coworker were at the sub shop around 6:30 p.m. ET when the irate customer couldn’t agree on whether the amount of condiment on his sandwich was excessive. So the currently unnamed suspect drew his weapon on the woman and opened fire.

“What you are seeing behind me is the result of a tragedy,” interim police Chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters Sunday outside the shop, as reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “A senseless tragedy that we’ve seen numerous times throughout the year where an argument leads to gunfire, and now we have someone dead.”

Willie Glenn, co-owner of that particular Subway location, said the women were “model employees,” and added that “[i]t breaks my heart to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich.”

“We need individuals to talk out their disputes, walk away and do not pick up guns,” Schierbaum continued. “We can take down drug operations that breed violent crime, we can dismantle gang organizations that breed violent crime, we can stop robbery crews that breed violent crime. We cannot stop someone who is mad because there is too much mayonnaise on their sandwich.”