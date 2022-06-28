Lil Nas X Talks About “Painful And Strained” Relationship With BET

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

It looks like the relationship between Lil Nas X and BET won’t be patched up anytime soon.

In a recent int review with Rolling Stone, X revealed that the beef with the network goes beyond getting snubbed at the 2022 award show, despite performing at the event just last year.

“My relationship with BET has been painful and strained for quite some time. It didn’t start with this year’s nominations like most people might think,” Lil Nas X said. “They did let me perform on their show last year, but only after [I gave] assurances that I was not a Satanist or devil worshiper, and that my performance would be appropriate for their audience.”

Members of his entourage backed up his account of their being an issue before his performance even occurred and immediately after.

“At some point after [Lil Nas X] got offstage, one of the BET producers came up to me, and before I could even open my mouth, he looked at me and said, ‘That was really f-cked up,’” an anonymous source confirmed.

Lil Nas X went on to solidify that BET wasn’t happy with certain aspects of the performance, including when he kissed one of his dancers.

“They say that ‘no one cheered louder’ for me than them that night, but the BET Awards team was actually very upset that I kissed my dancer on stage and vocalized their discontent with multiple members of my team immediately following the performance,” he said.

A spokesperson for BET quickly refuted Lil Nas X and his team’s comments, calling them untrue.

“Since last year’s performance, we have been in touch to work on other projects,” the spokesperson noted. “We are still excited about his previous performances and continue to wish him well. But today, we are focused on culture’s biggest night and delivering history-making moments for fans worldwide.”

Friend and fellow rapper Jack Harlow, who performed at Sunday’s BET Awards, wore a Lil Nas X t-shirt on the red carpet in a show of support.