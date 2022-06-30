Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 Million Estate To Be Divided Between Parents And Widow

Just under two years ago, legendary actor Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer. It turns out he didn’t leave a will before he passed, but his family was able to come to a simple agreement regarding the estate he left behind.

According to Shadow And Act, Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, is in charge of his $2.3 million estate, and she requested that the court distribute the funds equally between her and his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman.

This means both parties—Ledward and Boseman’s parents—will each receive $1.15million.

Of course, Ledward—who began dating Boseman before the Black Panther actor was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016 and married him in secret before his death—revealed the total value of her late husband’s estate was $3,881,758.31 before considerable costs such as taxes, funeral, and legal fees. That amount also includes “several residual checks that have come in since March 2021,” Sadow and Act reported.

Besides his parents, Boseman left behind two brothers, Kevin and Derrick Boseman.

Boseman’s death still saddens many of us, and any compassionate person can imagine how much the family is still grieving. Fortunately, the family was able to settle the Get On Up actor’s estate amicably.

HuffPost noted that last year, in September, Boseman was commemorated at Howard University, his alma mater, just over a year after his death.

“I am extremely pleased that Howard University has chosen to honor my husband in this way and elated that Ms. (Phylicia) Rashad has accepted the role as Dean,” Ledward said in a statement at the time.

We hope that Boseman’s family continues to heal and find peace.