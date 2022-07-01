Rex Chapman Makes The Case For Clarence Thomas Being A Real-Life Clayton Bigsby

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

After the Supreme Court went and did the unthinkable and overturned Roe V. Wade, Clarence Thomas dropped an eye-opinion concurring opinion after the decision was under the spotlight, and not for anything good.

Clarence Thomas Is Clayton Bigsby

Former NBA player and now uber-popular Twitter personality Rex Champman made an excellent case in a Twitter thread about Thomas being a modern-day Clayton Bigsby. Clarence Thomas, a “Black” man married to a white woman who is also a Trump-voting conspiracy theorist, is doing a very convincing job at denying his “Blackness” based on his decisions.

For those who need a refresher or Clayton Bigsby, he is a popular character made famous by Dave Chappelle on his iconic Comedy Central show. Bigsby was described as a “blind black white supremacist” who went out of his way to hate on his own people, even going as far as to join the Ku Klux Klan, while at the same time, he had no idea he was Black.

Champman started his Twitter thread with a video of Thomas being a big ole hypocrite during his confirmation hearing in 1991.

“Clarence Thomas at his 1991 confirmation hearings: “I believe the Constitution protects the right to privacy.” Clarence Thomas in 2022 abortion decision: The Constitution gives you no right to privacy.

In another tweet, Chapman shared a video of Thomas attending a graduation event at Christendom college in 2018, flanked by the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s son and other white graduates. Tom McFadden, the vice president of enrollment at Christendom College, went we have a Black friend route and said there were “six people of color” in that 2018 class.

Chapman also questions Thomas’ blackness asking, “Why have you never seen Clarence Thomas at an NBA game? As in — ever?… Bill Clinton used to come to our games in Landover with the Bullets. Clarence Thomas – never.”

“Clarence Thomas would last 20-30 seconds in an NBA locker room,” he added.

Chapman Also Believes Mitch McConnell Is Grooming Thomas’ Successor

In another tweet, Chapman alluded to Minority Leader Mitch McConnell having Thomas in his pocket and is grooming Daniel Cameron to be Thomas’ successor when he steps down from the supreme court.

These are legitimate observations about Thomas, and we feel things will only get worse.

Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty