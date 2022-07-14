Hasbro Will Put Your Face On Black Panther, A Power Ranger & More Characters For Just $60

Coming soon, Hasbro can turn you into one of your favorite action figures from Ghostbusters, G.I. Joe, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and more action figures. The manufacturer of some of the world’s most popular games and toys partnered with a 3D printing company called Formlabs to launch the Hasbro Selfie Series.

Hasbro had actually been exploring the possibility of a venture like this since 1995. “Early on, we were using 3D printers for developing [prototyping] products, and we had some big industrial machines, but it didn’t always service our needs,” shared Patrick Marr, Sr. Director of Model Development at Hasbro. “So we started looking at other ways that we sort of can service our customers faster, and with newer materials that were available out there.”

Formlabs is a digital fabrication company based out of Cambridge, MA, and their printers are used in various industries, from dentistry and medicine to engineering and entertainment. In fact, they even recently lent their tech to the MCU to create the Stormbreaker for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Brian Chapman, President & Head of Global Design and Development at Hasbro, said, “[W]e realized that our fans wanted to become the characters in the stories they love. Fans are a very social group. They love to celebrate what they love. They like to get together, they like to dress up and cosplay their characters. But ultimately, they want to be immortalized in plastic. Fans just kept telling us, ‘We want to become an action figure.’”

To make an action figure of yourself, follow the simple four-step process below:

STEP 1

The customer downloads the Hasbro Pulse app, scans their face, selects the hair color, and picks their preferred action figure. The entire process is complete within the Hasbro Pulse app.

STEP 2 The user’s configuration is sent to the Hasbro print factory, and is automatically queued up for creation.

STEP 3 The customized heads are assembled with a standard/off-the-shelf action figure body.

STEP 4 The customized action figure is shipped to the customer.

Chapman also shared that Hasbro plans to expand its Selfie Series portfolio as time progresses. “To the fan, we’re delivering one figure,” he said. “[I] t’s that bespoke figure that is you, that you’re going to get in the costume that you want with the hairstyle that you want, with your face on it. So you are becoming that action figure.”

Each personalized action figure costs $59.99, and eager fans can visit the Hasbro Pulse Info Desk in Booth #3213 at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Be one of the first people ever to make and purchase your own Hasbro Selfie Series action figure, shipping later this fall. But there’s a set number of tickets available, and they’re on a first-come, first-served basis, so sign up fast.