Trailer For Hulu’s ‘Mike’ Starring Trevante Rhodes Teases A No-Holds-Barred Look At Mike Tyson’s Life

Last month Hulu dropped a teaser for its upcoming limited series Mike starring Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight) as the polarizing Hall of Fame boxer Mike Tyson. Now, we got a full trailer, and this series looks pretty damn good.

Hulu’s Mike Promises To Be A Wild Ride

Hulu’s Mike looks like it will have the people talking when it arrives on the streaming network. The roughly 2-minute trailer follows Tyson’s rollercoaster life beginning as a troubled child (Ethan Barrett) and teenager (B.J. Minor) up until adulthood. Tyson’s story will play out through eight episodes on Hulu, with many of the figures in Tyson’s lie making appearances.

The limited and very much unauthorized series will highlight Tyson’s historic ups. At the same time, under the tutelage of legendary boxing trainer Cus D’Amato (Harvey Keitel) before the infamous Don King (Russell Hornsby) put him on a troubled path. The series will also touch on Tyson’s time in jail, marriage to Robin Givens, and the rape of Desiree Washington.

Official Synopsis:

From creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind “I, Tonya” and showrunner Karin Gist, executive producer of “Our Kind of People,” “Mike” explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson. The eight-episode limited series explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life – from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream, and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike’s story. “Mike” is an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson – and it is one wild ride.

Along with Rhode’s, Hulu’s Mike also features Russell Hornsby as a series regular with guest stars Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, Li Eubanks, Olunike Adeliyi, and B.J. Minor.



Hulu’s Mike arrives on begins streaming on the platform on August 25. Two new episodes will follow weekly.

Photo: Hulu / Mike