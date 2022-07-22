Lil Baby & Entrepreneur Lemont Bradley Come Together To Provide 100 New Jobs Throughout Atlanta

Lil Baby and Atlanta entrepreneur Lemont Bradley are teaming up for a venture to employ dozens of people at various establishments throughout the Atlanta state capital. “We are looking to give out 100 jobs to teenagers and young adults in the metro Atlanta area,” the pair said in a joint statement.

Per WGCL-TV, the longtime friends are focusing their energy on those 21 years old and younger. “With the crime rate surrounding scams, robbery, and even murder being so high, we are looking to provide a positive outlet and revenue stream to those who are looking for an income,” the statement continued.

WalletHub released a study in April of this year that tracked the highest increase in homicides among the 50 most populated U.S. cities. Atlanta landed at No. 3, only topped by New Orleans and Cincinnati.

“Instability because of the pandemic, higher stress levels because of the pandemic, and unemployment certainly did play into that as well,” Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub Analyst, told Atlanta’s 11 Alive. “But also social unrest, political changes, economic pressure, all of those things were definitely at play.”

“We are so excited about this initiative,” the duo said. “Of course, we are looking forward to helping boost the city’s economy but we are really focused on lowering the city’s crime rate.”

Besides Clutch, Bradley also owns the Atlanta spots Eco Car Spa and Auto Spa Bistro, which names Shaquille O’Neal, Jermaine Dupri, and T.I. among its high-profile clientele. Bradley and Lil Baby reportedly plan to open a lawn care service later this year as well.

Those interested in learning more about the positions available are urged to contact the places directly via the information below: