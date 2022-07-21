Rolling Loud Connects With Urban Outfitters For Limited Merch Collection

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

With Rolling Loud Miami coming up, the festival is making sure you have the appropriate threads.

The festival connected with fashion brand B2SS to create a capsule collection of clothing releasing through Urban Outfitters.

B2SS founder Gino Deronti briefly spoke about what it took to design the unique 10-piece collection that goes on sale Thursday.

“I had to travel over the rainbow and through the galaxy just to bring you this glimpse of the future,” Deronti noted as the offerings feature the year 2049 across tees and sweatshirts and bucket hats.

The 2049 theme pays homage to just how far the Rolling Loud brand has come– from just a one-day New York festival in 2015 to a global brand just a couple of years later in 2022 with stops in Los Angeles, Miami, Portugal, and Toronto.

The fest’s founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif describe the merch as a way to offer something different than artist merch that still heavily represents hip-hop culture.

“Rolling Loud strives to offer fans premium apparel that encapsulates hip hop lifestyle and goes beyond traditional concert merch. Urban Outfitters gives us the opportunity to bring our designs and vision to brick and mortar locations across the US for the first time.”

You can peep the entire collection below, with the capsule available in stores beginning today and Urban Outfitters Miami locations in Aventura Mall and Lincoln Road. You can also cop some pieces at this weekend’s Rolling Loud Maimi at the VIP tent.