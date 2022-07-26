Model Bre Tiesi Gives Birth to Nick Cannon’s Eighth Child

Another day, another kid for Nick Cannon.

Congratulations are in order for the entertainer as he just welcomed his eighth child –named Legend– the first with model Bre Tiesi, according to TMZ.

Tiesi broke the news on Instagram, revealing that she went with an at-home birth, and while it was challenging, it made the experience all the more special.

“I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a gallery of photos of the birthing experience which feature Cannon. “This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. I can’t believe he’s here.”

Cannon showed support for his latest child’s mother by commenting, “You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!!” alongside several heart emojis.