With An 8th Child On The Way Nick Cannon’s Considering A Vasectomy

Nick Cannon’s already rivaling Antonio Cromartie when it comes to offspring, but it seems he’s ready to settle down.

Cannon currently has seven kids and another on the way with his girlfriend Bre Tiesi, which could be his last. Now that he’s almost hit the double digits, he’s already visited the doctor to learn more about vasectomies. The 41-year-old spoke about the possible snip on E! News’ Daily Pop when hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love asked how many kids he plans to have.

“I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely,” he said. “But I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

“I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way,” Cannon continued. “But it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children — and as we all know, I’ve been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children, and I find purpose.”

Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with singer Mariah Carey, a 5-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old daughter Powerful with Brittany Bell, 11-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, and baby boy Zen with Alyssa Scott who tragically died from brain cancer just five months after being born.

While most people would struggle to support that many kids, the multi-hyphenate’s biggest gripe is not being able to spend as much time with his kids as hhe’dlike.

“I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we’re working and constantly going,” he shared. “Especially right now when they’re younger.”