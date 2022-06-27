HomeCeleb News

Nick Cannon Opens Up About Past Relationships That He “Failed Miserably”

Nick Cannon is opening up about his failed relationships.

The businessman is always talking about his love for his kids but rarely speaks about his bonds with his children’s mothers. But in a recent interview with Shelley Wade of NYC’s 94.7 The Block, he mentioned the rocky connections when Wade asked if he’d consider ever getting married again after he and Mariah Carey called it quits eight years into the marriage.

“I’ve failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships,” the 41-year-old said. “But God ain’t done with me. We’re gonna figure it out.”

The host then pressed Cannon further on tying the knot again because meeting women obviously isn’t a problem he deals with, to which he jokingly responded, “I’ve probably had a few mid-life crises.”

However, he acknowledges that finding his life partner might just not be in the cards for him, something he also hinted at last month when talking to TMZ.

“I’m liking the man that I’m growing into. And I feel like [I’d marry] someone who will understand me and can stand by me … where they’re weak, you’re strong.,” he explained. “And if I can ever find somebody who knows how to hold me down through all my madness, through all my chaos and toxicity, that’s probably somebody I could rock with for life.”

Cannon currently shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with singer Mariah Carey, a 5-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old daughter Powerful with Brittany Bell, and 11-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa. Additionally, Cannon is also expecting with model Bre Tiesi and is rumored to have another baby on the way with De La Rosa.
