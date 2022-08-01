eBay’s Traveling Back To The Future In Style With Nike Dunk “DeLorean” Auction

In 1981, the DeLorean Motor Company produced only one car during its initial seven-year existence, the DMC-12. By the end of the following year, the DeLorean Motor Company was bankrupt, and the DMC-12 was considered one of the most expensive business flops ever.

But in 1985, the vehicle was prominently featured in Back To The Future, and the DMC-12 became one of the most well-known and successful flops instead. So thanks to avid shoe collector Jordan Geller, creator of the sneaker museum ShoeZeum, fans of the film franchise can bid to win a DMC-12 of their own and land a matching pair of Nike 6.0 DeLorean Dunks, too. (Flux capacitor sold separately.)

According to the history report on eBay, this DeLorean has had five owners in its lifespan and no accidents.

“This car is registered in the Pacific Northwest DeLorean Club,” the description reads. “Over the years the car has been in several car shows and parades, including the Portland Starlight Parade. The car was also on display at the Moda Center during a Portland Trail Blazers game, where the theme of the night was the 80s. This car has brought me so much joy and it brings joy everywhere it goes.”

And if you’re a sneakerhead who wants the ride on your feet to match your ride in the street, then also get your hands on the Nike 6.0 DeLorean Dunks. First introduced in November 2010, these limited edition kicks are listed as being in brand new condition.

“Influenced by the DMC-12’s aerodynamic design and trademark characteristics, Nike reinterpreted the car’s sleek stainless steel exterior into a matte silver, no-sew constructed upper while also taking cues from the gull-wing doors,” is how the DeLorean Dunks are described. Plus, the pair from ShoeZeum even comes with the original gull-wing door box!

The eBay auction is scheduled to end next Sunday, August 7, at 9:05 p.m. ET. Look at the pictures below to get a close-up look at the DMC-12 and Nike 6.0 DeLorean Dunks, and make your bid fast by clicking here!