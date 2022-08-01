Ne-Yo’s Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating :”8 Years Of Lies And Deception”

Ne-Yo‘s marriage is in jeopardy again, or so it seems, as his wife, Crystal Renay, has taken to Instagram to out her husband as a cheater who has been unfaithful to her for eight years.

“Eight years of lies and deception. Eight years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected,” Renay wrote. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.”

Renay did acknowledge that her marriage gave her “three beautiful children,” but that didn’t change all the “wasted years and heartache” she ended up with due to her husband’s alleged infidelity.

By the way, this is the second time the couple’s marriage has been on the brink of ruin. In February 2020, Ne-Yo filed for divorce after four years of marriage. But that divorce never happened and, according to the “Miss Independent” singer, the pandemic is what changed things.

“[The quarantine] made us face the conflict head-on and what that did is basically strengthen us because now, I don’t have to pull punches when I talk to you,” he told Essence in January. “You know exactly where I stand. I know exactly where you stand and through that we’ve decided to keep going and it’s a more genuine feel to what it is we’re doing now. It’s still a learning process, of course.”

But now that marital bill ain’t so blissful for the singer once again, Ne-Yo is asking the public to stay out of his family’s business.

“For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted, according to E News. “Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

Yeeeeeah, no—that ain’t how it works, bro. Your wife already went public with “personal matters.” That’s not a genie you can just stuff back into the lamp. You gotta talk to your wife about keeping it private. In fact, maybe you should have kept your private parts confidential.

Either way, Ne-Yo knows how social media works, so he should know the privacy ship has sailed. And his marriage might share the same fate.