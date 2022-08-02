Why Tiger Woods Turned Down More Than $700 Million To Join LIV Golf

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Tiger Woods just proved that not all money is good money.

LIV Golf has the golf world in the spin cycle because participation is highly controversial. The tour is sponsored by the Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), with ties to the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the 9/11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans.

The organization is offering up hefty paychecks for some of golf’s brightest stars to take part, but no number is enough for Tiger Woods… and that includes over $700,000,000.

Yes, you read that amount of zeros correctly, and Woods’ views on the LIV tour have again been stamped thanks to golf legend and LIV CEO Greg Norman. During a recent interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Norman confirmed that Woods was offered somewhere around $700 to $800 million to take part.

“That number was out there before I became CEO,” Norman told Carlson during an interview at LIV’s Golf Invitational Series event held at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. “Look, Tiger is a needle mover, right? So, of course, you’ve got to look at the best of the best. They had originally approached Tiger before I became CEO. That number is somewhere in that neighborhood.”

Norman feels that the PGA is monopolizing the game of golf and has attempted to shut down LIV’s growing tour because it creates unwanted competition.

Back in July, Woods told ESPN that he thinks Norman’s business moves are not in the game’s best interest and have caused other star golfers –like Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Phil Mickelson– to participate in the LIV competitions. That could affect their ability to play in major championships because the Official World Golf Ranking doesn’t yet recognize the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

“I disagree with it. I think that what they’ve done is they’ve turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position,” he continued. “I know Greg tried to do this back in the early ’90s. It didn’t work then, and he’s trying to make it work now. I still don’t see how that’s in the best interests of the game.”

