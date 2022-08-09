Drake Pokes Fun At His Dad’s Tattoo of Him: “Why You Do Me Like This”

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Obscure tattoos must run in the Graham family.

We’re all used to Drake getting random tattoos dedicated to friends, collaborators, and fellow musicians, but now we know his dad’s got a penchant for ink too.

Dennis Graham tatted up his shoulder with a portrait of none other than the 6 God, his son Drake. The elder Graham got the ink back in 2017, but Drake must have been pondering the chosen reference photo recently and took to Instagram to poke fun at himself.

“@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family,” he wrote alongside several laughing emojis and a photo of his shirtless father. The image isn’t the most favorable picture of Drizzy as it features him with a low-cut beard, bushy eyebrows, and a slight pout.

Dennis may not be pleased with the portrait tattoo either, as he jokingly commented on his son’s post about many attempts at failed remedy.

“Hahaha I had 16 people to try and straighten this out, they’re hurting me,” he commented on Drake’s post.

The 5-year-old tattoo was done by Michael “Money Mike” Bowman, an artist based out of Rancho Cucamonga who even appeared on season 13 of Paramount Network’s Ink Master a few years ago.

The love between the father and son is mutual, as Drake got a small face tattoo of his father’s mugshot in 2014. But, Dennis aside, Drizzy’s got a bunch of tattoos covering his arms and chest, including Toronto’s 416 area code, the CN Tower, Denzel Washington, Aaliyah, Sade, Lil Wayne, and a sprawling owl.

Most of Drake’s small tats were done by Dr. Woo of the Shamrock Social Club in Beverly Hills, California.