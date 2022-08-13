EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Kilgore Talks The Importance of Music In Season 2 of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ & More

Drama, sex, crime, and intrigue all play a crucial role in making Power one of the biggest television series in the world right now. But in season 2 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, music takes center stage.

In season 2, we see characters like Malcolm Mays’ Lou Lou trying to leave the streets and make beats. His niece Jukebox, brilliantly played by Hailey Kilgore, is also into the music game and is an aspiring singer. In season one, we saw Jukebox’s desire to ditch boosting and instead hit the studio, this upcoming season of Raising Kasan, she might finally accomplish those dreams.

I would say for this storyline, it’s so important that we see music, how it affected the culture at the time, how it affects these characters. If you notice every episode, a character is listening to something.

Ahead of Raising Kanan’s season 2 premiere, Cassius Life spoke with Hailey Kilgore about the importance of music in the show. Kilgore explained how music was essential to everything in the early nineties and the period in which the show takes in.